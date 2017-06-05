Man charged with death by dangerous driving after motorcyclist killed on Cambridgeshire road

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision in the Cambridgeshire Fens on Saturday, June 3.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Ely Road, close to the junction with Brickmakers Way, Littleport, when a lorry and a motorcyclist collided.

The motorcyclist, David Pokora, aged 60 from Highfield Drive, Littleport, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the lorry, Istvan Becsei, aged 57, from Retszilas in Hungary, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been remained in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrate’s Court this morning, Monday June 5.