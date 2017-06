The occupants of this van had a lucky escape after it left the A1 and crashed into trees near Wittering this morning.

Police were called to the southbound carriageway of the A1 near Wittering at 5am today, Thursday June 8.

A car and a van had collided and the van had left the road.

Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

Police closed one lane of the carriageway to allow for recovery, which was completed at around 7am.

The scene of the crash on the A1 this morning. Photo: @roadpoliceBCH