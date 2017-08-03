Lucky escape for driver after rolling car in Stanground

Have your say

The driver of this Jaguar had a lucky escape after rolling his car in Stanground this morning, Thursday August 3.

Police confirmed nobody was seriously injured in the collision which took place close to Stanground Fire Station at the junction of Frank Perkins Parkway and the A605.

The single vehicle collision - Picture by Terry Harris.

Traffic in the area suffered minor disruption but emergency services said they were quickly able to recover the vehicle.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.