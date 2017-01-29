Lucky escape after car leaves A1 and overturns at Peterborough

A motorist had a lucky escape this afternoon, Sunday January 29, after losing control of a car and rolling it over on the verge of the A1 at Peterborough.

The crash took place on the southbound carriageway at Wansford.

Police said it was lucky that nobody was seriously injured.

Police have also warned drivers on the A1 southbound carriageway to drive with extra care between Grantham and Stibbington due to diesel on the road.

Highways Agency officers have been called to deal with this.

Officers added that with heavy rain and standing water possible on the roads this afternoon motorists should drive to the conditions.