Lorry sheds load closing major junction on A14 in Cambridgeshire

A lorry has shed its load blocking a major junction on the A14 in Cambridgeshire this afternoon, Monday October 16, causing long delays.

Police are reporting that Spittals interchange westbound on the A14 is closed with the diversion via A14/A1(M).

The lorry has shed it load of paper and each roll is 1.5 tonnes and may take some time to clear.

Traffic is already queuing back as far as Fenstanton following the incident at 12.55pm.