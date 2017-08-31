Lorry overturns in March causing long delays on A141

The are long delays around March after a lorry overturned on Wisbech Road at its roundabout junction with the A141 this afternoon, Thursday August 31.

The B1099 is blocked in both directions and police are directing traffic around one side of the A141 roundabout, but this is causing severe traffic delays in both directions as a result.

The lorry driver was able to free himself from his vehicle following the crash at 2.15pm and no serious injuries are reported.

However police are recommending motorists avoid the area if possible as recovery may take some time.