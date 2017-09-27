Lorry hits roundabout on A47 before leaving road and crashing into field

A lorry driver had a lucky escape after hitting a roundabout on the A47, destroying road signs before the HGV left the road and came to a rest in a field this morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at 2.18am on Wednesday September 27 to reports of a collision on the A47 Thorney bypass.

An HGV collided with the roundabout, crossed into the opposite carriageway and left the road.

The male driver received minor injuries as a result of the collision and had to be cut free by fire crews from Thonrey and Dogsthorpe.

The road was closed while recovery took place and reopened at about 5.30am.

The scene of the collision today. Photo: @Fencops

