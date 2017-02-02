Lorry driver in court on drink charge after crash shuts A15 for six hours

The driver of an articulated HGV has been charged with driving whilst over the legal alcohol limit.

The A15 at Snitterby was closed at 12.20pm and remained closed for six hours yesterday, Wednesday 1 February, after a Volvo HGV left the road and collided with a tree.

The road re-opened at 6.20pm after recovery of the vehicle had taken place.

The driver of that vehicle has now been charged with an offence of driving whilst over the legal alcohol limit.

Tomasz Kogut, aged 40, of no fixed abode, has been refused bail and will appear before Lincoln Magistrates today, Thursday.