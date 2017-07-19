Lorry and van crash blocking A47 at Thorney Toll

A crash between a lorry and a van blocked the A47 at Thorney Toll this morning, Wednesday July 19.
There was ququeing traffic back to the A141 junction and police remain on scene awaiting recovery.
No serious injuries are reported.
