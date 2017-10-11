Long traffic queues from Rhubarb Bridge in Peterborough after road collision

Have your say

There are long traffic queues from Rhubarb Bridge in Peterborough.

The Peterborough Telegraph has been contacted by members of the public who have been stuck in traffic by the A47/A15 roundabout.

A police spokesman said there were reports of a collision by the A47 slip road off the A15 which joins with Gresley Way at 2.10pm, with a road closure now in place.

He added that two women had suffered injuries but the extent of these were not yet known.

The ambulance service has been called and police are currently at the scene.

Stagecoach East tweeted: “Accident near/on Boulevard causing serious delays to most city services due to traffic congestion. Please be patient.”