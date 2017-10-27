Long delays on roads and buses in Peterborough after serious city centre crash closes major road

Traffic is very heavy in and around Peterborough this afternoon after a serious collision in the city centre which is causing delays for motorists and buses.

There are long delays throughout the city centre following a crash between a lorry and a cyclist at the Bridge Street crossing on Bourges Boulevard at 11.35am on Friday, October 27.

Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough was closed both ways from Rivergate Roundabout to the Queensgate Roundabout as a result while collision investigation work was carried out.

The road reopened at around 2.45pm, but residual delays remain.

