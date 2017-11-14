Long delays on Nene Parkway and Oundle Road in Peterborough after crash

Peterborough Police are reporting a car crash is causing long delays on Nene Parkway in Peterborough this evening, Tuesday November 14.

Police tweeted to plea for motorists to "Keep a gap between you and the vehicle in front. No more bumper cars tonight."

Nobody is reported to have been seriously injured in the crash, but it is causing delays on Nene Parkway. Oundle Road and Shrewsbury Avenue.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.