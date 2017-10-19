Long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway after crash involving pedestrian at Boongate

A pedestrian has been injured in a collision with a van at Boongate in Peterborough this morning, causing long traffic delays.

The crash took place at 7.55am on Thursday October 19 at the Boongate roundabout.

Police and ambulance attended the scene. Injuries to the male pedestrian are unknown as of yet, but he was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

Boongate was closed between Frank Perkins Parkway, the A1139 and St Johns St/Eastfield Road, Peterborough.

Motorists were advised to avoid as traffic is backed up on the parkway in both directions.

The road was reopened at around 9am, although residual delays remain.