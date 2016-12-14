Long delays on Fletton Parkway in Peterborough this morning after crash

A collision is causing long delays to motorists on Fletton Parkway in Peterborough this morning, Wednesday December 14.

One lane is blocked and following the crash on the eastbound carriageway near A605 junction and the fire station.

IT involved a Mercedes Van and a Hyundai car and took place at 6.42am.

There are long delays on Whittlesey Road and on Fletton Parkway back past the Hampton roundabout.

Traffic is also queuing back along The Serpentine as a result.

Stagecoach East have said that due to the delays in the city this morning the following services are delayed - 1,2,3,5,6,31,33,46.

More here as we have it...