Long delays on A1 southbound at Peterborough following two vehicle crash

A two vehicle collision is blocking one lane of the A1 southbound at Peterborough, causing long delays.

One lane closed near the A605/Fletton Parkway junction and traffic is queuing back to the Wansford A47 turn.

Lane one (of two) is closed.

The AA is reporting delays of 30 minutes.

For those travelling further north of Peterborough, there are very long delays between Stamford and Grantham.

A multi-vehicle collision has closed the A1 northbound between A151 Bourne Road and A607 Harlaxton Road. The accident is near Stoke Rochford Hall.