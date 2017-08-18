Long delays on A1 at Peterborough after crash at A47 junction

Police are dealing with a collision on the northbound carriageway of the A1 at Wansford.

Two vehicles have collided on the off slip road for the A1 to join the A47, but debris is also blocking one lane of the A1 carriageway.

One person has been injured and ambulance crews are at the scene of the crash which took place at 2.52pm this afternoon, Friday August 18.

Queues are reported back to Haddon, but police said the carriageway is being cleared and delays should start to ease.