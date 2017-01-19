Long delays in both directions on Nene Parkway in Peterborough after crash

Motorists face long delays on Nene Parkway in Peterborough following a crash this evening, Thursday January 19.

The crash has taken place on the northbound carriageway just before the Thorpe Wood/Longthorpe Parway junction and involves at least two cars in the fast lane.

As a result traffic was slow on the southbound carriageway due to debris in the road. This has now been cleared by police at the scenen but long delays remain in both directions.

Motorists are advised to avoid if possible.

The AA are reporting delays of 20 minutes in the area on their traffic maps.