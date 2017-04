There are long delays on Nene Parkway due to roadworks today, Tuesday April 4.

One lane of the carriageway is closed between Longthorpe Parkway and Fletton Parkway.

A lane of Hampton roundabout and part of the Fletton Parkway slip roads are also shut.

This is resulting in long delays from the Fletton Parkway back to Soke Parkway, the A47 and also on The Serpentine back to Serpentine Green.

The roadworks are scheduled to continue all this working week, ending on Friday April 7.