Long delays after crash on A14 - traffic from Huntingdon back to Alconbury

There are long delays on the A14 near Huntingdon this evening, Thursday November 9, following a two vehicle crash.

Police say the crash has taken place at junction 23, Spittals Interchange, on the Eastbound carriageway and is causing delays back to Alconbury on the Spur road as well as Brampton Hut and the junction for the A1.

Details of injuries to those involved are not yet known, but motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.