Long delays after crash closes three lanes of A1M at Sawtry

There are long delays on the A1M at Sawtry this afternoon after a crash has closed three lanes of the motorway.

Police and Highways England are at the scene of the crash on the southbound carriageway.

Officers were called at 12pm after a car pulling a trailer crashed.

The car is pointing in the wrong direction and the trailer has overturned.

Diesel has been spilt on the carriageway which Highways officers are clearing.