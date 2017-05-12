Long delays after crash closes three lanes of A1M at Sawtry

There are long delays on the A1M at Sawtry this afternoon after a crash has closed three lanes of the motorway.
Police and Highways England are at the scene of the crash on the southbound carriageway.
Officers were called at 12pm after a car pulling a trailer crashed.
The car is pointing in the wrong direction and the trailer has overturned.
Diesel has been spilt on the carriageway which Highways officers are clearing.
