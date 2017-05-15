Search

Lincoln Road closed to allow air ambulance to attend medical incident

The scene on Lincoln Road on Saturday night. Photo: Simon Coles

Lincoln Road in Peterborough was closed on Saturday night to allow the air ambulance to land and attend a medical incident.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 9.50pm on Saturday (May 13) to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest at a premises in Lincoln Road.

Officers assisted with a road closure to enable the air ambulance to attend the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.