Lincoln Road closed to allow air ambulance to attend medical incident

Lincoln Road in Peterborough was closed on Saturday night to allow the air ambulance to land and attend a medical incident.
Police were called by the ambulance service at 9.50pm on Saturday (May 13) to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest at a premises in Lincoln Road.
Officers assisted with a road closure to enable the air ambulance to attend the scene.
The woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.
