Level crossing failure causing delays on A605 between Whittlesey and Peterborough

Motorists travelling between Whittlesey and Farcet faced an extra headache this morning as the barriers at the A605 King’s Dyke level crossing failed in the down position.
The level crossing failure on Funtham’s Lane blocked the road in both directions as the barriers are stuck in the down position.
British Transport Police said it may take some hours to fix and motorists should find alternative routes.
