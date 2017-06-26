Search

Level crossing failure causing delays on A605 between Whittlesey and Peterborough

The Kings Dyke level crossing on the A605 between Peterborough and Whittlesey. Photo: Alan Storer/Peterborough Telegraph

The Kings Dyke level crossing on the A605 between Peterborough and Whittlesey. Photo: Alan Storer/Peterborough Telegraph

Motorists travelling between Whittlesey and Farcet faced an extra headache this morning as the barriers at the A605 King’s Dyke level crossing failed in the down position.

The level crossing failure on Funtham’s Lane blocked the road in both directions as the barriers are stuck in the down position.

British Transport Police said it may take some hours to fix and motorists should find alternative routes.