Level crossing failure causing delays between Whittlesey and Peterborough

Motorists travelling between Whittlesey and Farcet faced an extra headache this morning as the barriers at a level crossing failed in the down position.

The level crossing failure on Funtham’s Lane blocked the road in both directions as the barriers are stuck in the down position.

British Transport Police said it may take some hours to fix and motorists should find alternative routes.

The AA is reporting heavy traffic on the A605 in both directions as a result.

UPDATE: The barriers have now been fixed and Funtham’s Lane has reopened and delays on the A605 cleared.