LATEST: One killed and two airlifted to hospital in critical condition after Fenland crash between Peterborough and Wisbech

One person has been killed and two others have been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a very serious crash in the Fens between Peterborough and Wisbech this morning.

All emergency services were called to Black Drove, Murrow at about 7.10am today, Thursday November 9, with reports of a two vehicle collision.

The scene of the crash this morning. Photo: Terry Harris

One of the occupants of one of the vehicles was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people have been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life threatening injuries.

Black Drove is closed in both directions between Hooks Drove and Cant’s Drove and is likely to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 73 of 9 November, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.