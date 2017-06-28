Large pothole shuts part of A14 near Huntingdon causing commuter chaos

One lane of the A14 westbound near Huntingdon is closed and there are long delays while emergency repairs to the carriageway are made.

The lane is closed between J24 A1198 Cambridge Road, Godmanchester and J23 Spittals Interchange.

Police had completely closed the road due to a large pothole causing dangerous driving conditions.

One lane was reopened at 7:45am. At present lane one of two remains closed.

There is several miles of queuing traffic as a result.

Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.