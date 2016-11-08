Lane closures will increase delays on A47 in Peterborough

Motorists will face congestion when extra lane closures are put in place as part of roadworks on the A47.

The closures will be put in place from next Monday (14 November) as part of the work to improve junction 20 of the A47 Soke Parkway.

The junction 20 roundabout - the A47/A15 Dogsthorpe interchange - suffers from congestion, particularly during peak times. The major work, which began in July, will increase the number of lanes approaching and on the roundabout from two to three in both directions, with full traffic light signalisation put in place.

To help ensure that the improvements continue on schedule, 24-hour traffic management is being put in place starting mid-way between junctions 18 and 19 of the A47 Soke Parkway, to just past the junction 20 roundabout.

This will allow only a single lane of traffic travelling eastbound on this section of the Soke parkway up until Christmas.

The junction 19 slip road on the eastbound carriageway onto the roundabout will be closed for the same period.

Councillor Peter Hiller, the city council’s cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development, said: “We appreciate that the the improvement work at junction 20 has caused some inconvenience and apologise for any further disruption that these additional closures will cause. However, this will allow us to continue the work safely and to schedule.

“Peterborough is going to experience significant growth over the next ten years, with numerous developments planned - including the Norwood development and Paston Reserve.

“The junction 20 improvement scheme will result in improved journey times for road users, will directly assist in reducing congestion and also provide additional capacity for the extra growth identified.”

The city council has been awarded £5million funding from the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough Local Enterprise Partnership to make the capacity improvements at this important junction that provides interchange links to the A1, A47, A605, A15 and A16.

The works will also include the installation of LED street lighting and carriageway resurfacing with a reduced noise surface material.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2017.