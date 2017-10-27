Lane closures after lorry container leaks oil onto A1M

Lanes have been closed on the A1M after a lorry container leaked oil.
The closures are northbound at junction 17, by the services, with motorists advised to avoid the area.
Police were called around 9.30am this morning (Friday, October 27).
