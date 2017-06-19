IN FULL: Highways England’s A1M slip road closure notice and diversion routes

With anger over roadworks causing gridlock in Peterborough, mixed messages from Highways England over when and where roads will be closed and confusion on the best routes to take, here is the latest works and diversion summary in full:

The scheme will be on the A1(M) southbound between Junction 17 (Peterborough) and Junction 16 (Stilton), incorporating a mandatory 50mph speed restriction, lane closures, narrow running lanes, slip road closures and full road closures.

Summary of Scheme

* We will be resurfacing the motorway, installing new road markings and repairing drainage.

* There will be a 50mph speed limit throughout the scheme for the safety of our workforce and travelling public

* Works will involve a mix of road closures and lane closures with narrow lanes.

* Majority of road/slip road closures will be overnight, however due to the nature and location of our work, the following slip roads will be closed day and night:

+ Southbound Junction 17, the entry slip road will be closed from 21:00hrs on Friday 16th June to 05:00hrs on Friday 30th June, 24hrs/7 days a week.

+ Southbound Junction 16, the exit slip will be closed from 21:00hrs on Friday 30th June to 05:00hrs on Friday 14th July, 24hrs/7 days a week

+ 1 lane closed Thursdays to Fridays during Daytimes. Remaining 2 lanes open will be reduced width.

+ To help manage the additional traffic on Fridays, we will keep all 3 lanes open between 05:00hrs and 21:00hrs for our customers. Slip road closure may remain as indicated above.

Diversion Routes:

Road and slip road closures will be fully signed. Drivers should use the following diversion routes:

A1(M) Full road closure at A1(M) Southbound Junction 17 to Junction 16

Drivers exit A1M at Junction 17, onto A1139 southbound and exit at Junction 3, onto A1260 southbound, continue onto A15 southbound, to Norman Cross junction 16 roundabout, re-enter A1(M) southbound at Junction 16 entry slip road

A1(M) Junction 17 entry slip closure.

Drivers take A1139 Eastbound and exit at Junction 3, onto A1260 Southbound, continue onto A15 Southbound, to Norman Cross Junction 16 roundabout, re-enter A1(M) southbound at Jct16 entry slip road.

A1(M) Junction 16 exit slip closure.

Drivers should continue on A1(M) south, exit at Junction 15 (Sawtry), onto B1043 south, continue until right turning onto Sawtry Toll Flyover, turn right again onto Toll Bar Way. Continue north to enter the A1M northbound at Junction 15 entry slip road, exit A1(M) at Junction 16 exit slip.