Hunt for two men after two car crash on Nene Parkway in Peterborough - road blocked

Police are searching for two men who have fled the scene of a collision on Nene Parkway in Peterborough this afternoon.

The incident took place on the northbound carriageway between Oundle Road and Longthorpe Parkway at 3pm today, Thursday September 1.

The crash involved a red Hydundi Accent and a Silver Renault Laguna.

Two men and a brown dog, who were in the Laguna, have fled the scene.

The men are described as having light coloured hair and aged in their 20s.

Officers said there is a large amount of debris on both carriageways following the collision and queues are back towards the Hampton roundabout.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.