Heroic passer-by rescues driver from submerged car after it crashed into Fenland drain

A heroic member of the public pulled a driver from their vehicle after it left the road and entered a Fenland drain.

The man jumped into North Level Drain in Parsons Drove near Wisbech and managed to pull the driver out of the vehicle, which was submerged underwater.

The scene in Parsons Drove 498V9hsE94CVxbA_EOt6

Emergency crews were called on Sunday, April 30 at 9.19pm after a vehicle left the road on The Bank junction with Marshals Bank, and entered into water.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, East of England Ambulance Service, HART and the East of England Air Ambulance attended along with officers.

The driver has since been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was taken to the Police Investigation Centre at Kings Lynn. Enquiries are ongoing

Did you witness the collision? Please call 101 and quote incident CC-30042017-0536.

The scene in Parsons Drove emsPNj2TBfiNIC8Gh1YH