Heavy traffic on Peterborough roads as LAMMA 2017 begins today

There is heavy traffic and long delays around the East of England Showground this morning as on of the country’s biggest agricultural shows gets underway today.

The LAMMA event is the UK’s largest farm machinery, equipment show, and is being held at East of England Showground in Peterborough today and tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19.

It is estimated up to 10,000 vehicles will travel to the event, which is just off the A605 and A1/A1M junction each day. Traffic in those areas is already heavy and there are delays through the Ortons too on Oundle Road and Orton Parkway.

Peterborough Arena posted on social media: “Please be aware that traffic around the Showground will be heavier at peak times, 7am-9am and 3pm-5pm during Lamma on 18th & 19th Jan.” Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust tweeted this morning: “Remember that the LAMMA show will cause some traffic chaos on Wednesday and Thursday this week in Pboro. Leave enough time for your journey.” The event opens at 6am on Wednesday and finishes at 6pm on Thursday.