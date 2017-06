Today’s been such a scorcher the sun has actually begun to melt a Cambridgeshire Fenland Road.

The B1165 Little Ramper which connects Roman Bank with the A1101 near Newton has begun to melt police have warned.

Officers are at the scene but motorists are advised to approach with care.

Cambridgeshire County Council Highways have been informed.

UPDATE: The B1093 Mill Hill to Doddington is now also melting.