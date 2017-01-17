Funds for new police post designed to reduce number of car crashes in Cambridgeshire

Funding to employ a new Police Casualty Reduction Officer to reduce the number of car crashes on Cambridgeshire’s roads has been approved.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite has given the scheme the green light and the new officer is expected to be in the post by Spring 2017.

The police officer will work in partnership with other agencies and the public to help reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured as a result of collisions.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite said: “Every death and life changing injury which happens as a result of a road collision on a Cambridgeshire road is one too many. Whatever the cause, these incidents have devastating consequences for the victims and their friends and families, and the community.

“The social and economic cost of road collisions is felt by a wide range of statutory and non-statutory agencies, not just the emergency services immediately involved, but those in the health-care system who are responsible for helping people recover. This new role provides an important resource to help educate people about keeping safe on our roads.”

The Casualty Reduction Officer will lead the educational element of campaigns such as ‘Drink Drive’ and ‘Think!’ on behalf of the Constabulary. They will also work with partner agencies to influence the way people behave when they drive, cycle or walk near roads.

Chief Constable Alec Wood added: “Enforcement activity alone will not reduce fatal and serious collisions and it is vital we also focus our work on preventing them from happening in the first place.

“This role will form an important part of that work to change driver behaviour and save lives.”