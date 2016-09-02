Friends pay tribute to ‘always smiling’ teen killed in Cambridgeshire car crash

A teenager who died in a car crash in Cambridgeshire on Sunday has been described as “always smiling.”

Tallulah Hampton, 17, was a passenger in a car that came off the road and hit a tree in Tilbrook Road, Kimbolton.

She was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but sadly died later that evening.

Iain Denning, headteacher at Sharnbrook Upper School, where Tallulah was a former pupil, said: “Tallulah was such a gutsy, strong character and a natural leader.

“She was taken so soon, it is devastating news for lots of the staff and students here. Such a shock.”

Libby Lionetti, owner of La Piazza in Bedford, where Tallulah worked at weekends, said: “This young girl worked at my cafe as a Saturday girl.

“She was bright, happy, pretty and always smiling – helpful in every way. Sadly she was taken away from us, I will cherish my memories of this wonderful young person.”

An East of England Ambulance spokesperson, said: “The ambulance service received a call at 5.13pm to a report of a woman unconscious following a road traffic collision.

“A young woman was taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a critical condition.” The driver, an 18-year-old man from Kimbolton was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital and later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries. Sergeant Neil Lavender from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire roads policing unit, said:

“I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have seen the Fiesta travelling east from Tilbrook towards Kimbolton to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101.