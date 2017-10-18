Free tyre checks in Peterborough

Motorists will be offered free tyre checks and safety advice at an event in Peterborough tomorrow (Thursday, October 19).

Officers will be joining representatives from Kwik Fit at the Haddon Services on the A605 from 10am until 2pm as part of Tyre Safety Month.

The campaign aims to highlight the importance of checking tyre tread depth, pressure and general condition on a regular basis. It is recommended this is done at least once a month and before long journeys.

Accurate tyre pressures ensure the vehicle handles correctly, reduces the chances of a sudden deflation and also helps to save fuel.

In addition to the increased dangers, motorists who fail to perform regular checks risk a potential fine of up to £2,500 and three-penalty points per defective tyre.

Jon Morris, casualty reduction officer, said: “It is incredibly important for people to perform regular tyre safety checks. It doesn’t take long to make sure tyres are in good condition and doing so could prevent a serious incident.

“Having tyres with incorrect pressure or insufficient tread depth significantly increases you chances of being involved in a collision.”

