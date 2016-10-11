Four on the run in Peterborough after three car crash

Four ‘lads’ have fled the scene of a car crash in Peterborough this morning, Tuesday October 11.

Police were called at 9.09am with reports of a collision in Bishops Road, Eastgate, between a blue Volkswagen Golf, a blue Vauxhall Zafira and a silver Volkswagen Passat.

The crash took place near to the Lido swimming pool, opposite the car park for the regional swimming pool and officers said the road is blocked.

One witness reports seeing one of the vehicles with four ‘lads’ in, who decamped and left the scene.

Nobody was injured in the crash but police are appealing for witnesses to the incident and are looking to trace the four men who fled the scene.

Anyone with information should call 101.