A four car collision is causing long delays on the A47 in Peterborough this evening, Thursday December 1.

The crash has taken place on the A47 Soke Parkway eastbound carriageway at the junction with the A15.

Queues are already back to Fulbridge Road.

A broken down lorry is also causing long delays on the A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn.

The AA report: “Heavy traffic both ways between B198 Cromwell Road and A141 March Road. The broken down lorry is just west Wisbech.”