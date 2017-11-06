Flying Scotsman returns to service after repairs at Nene Valley Railway

Have your say

The World Famous Flying Scotsman returned to service at the weekend after weeks of repair at Nene Valley Railway.

On 18 October during a trip from York to Peterborough, one of Flying Scotsman’s driving axle boxes was found to be running warm.

The Flying Scotsman undergoes testing from Wansford NVR (Nene Valley Railway) to Peterborough after repairs to a hotbox. Photo: Terry Harris

As a precautionary measure, the engine was diverted to Nene Valley Railway, where it underwent a full engineering inspection and both driving axle boxes were remetalled.

Following the repairs, The Flying Scotsman returned to the mainline on Saturday, November 4, for its scheduled service from London to York.

The Flying Scotsman will be in action again for two trips, postponed from October 21, on November 11, the East Anglia Morning Flyer and a journey from Norwich to London.

