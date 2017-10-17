Flying Scotsman fans urged to stay safe on upcoming Peterborough visit after past troubles

Fans of the Flying Scotsman steam locomotive are being urged to say safe when it comes to Peterborough.

The Flying Scotsman is due to pass through the city on Wednesday (October 18).

Flying Scotsman at Peterborough Station EMN-160225-165747009

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “Those wishing to take photos are advised to go to Norwich station where they can do so safely. Spectators should stay in the safe areas on the platforms, behind the yellow line, and avoid using selfie sticks owing to the presence of overhead electricity cables.

“Enthusiasts are also reminded that flying drones within 50 metres of the railway is illegal and could result in action being taken by British Transport Police. Anyone wishing to use a drone must remember to adhere to guidance set out by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

“A 28-year-old man from Kirby was recently reported to the Crown Prosecution Service after breaching the Air Navigation Order for flying a drone close to the Tornado steam train as it travelled on the Anglia network in August this year. Failure to follow the advice from the CAA could result in drones colliding with trains, railway infrastructure or members of the public.”

Meliha Duymaz, Newtork Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said: “It’s great that people want to come and see Flying Scotsman but it’s important for them to stay safe.

“Flying Scotsman will not be the only train running on the main line this week – a full service will be in operation with trains travelling at speeds of up to 100mph, so it is vital that rail fans stay in safe areas and don’t trespass on the line and put themselves and others at serious risk.”

Stephen Webster, T/Inspector from British Transport Police, said: “I hope that those wanting to see this iconic train have a fantastic day. To obtain photographs please head to Norwich station where we have special arrangements and officers available to assist people in getting some excellent snaps.

“I will have extra British Transport Police patrols along the route and would like to remind people not to trespass on the railway as it is extremely dangerous and is also a criminal offence.

“This includes standing on railway crossings and anywhere within the boundary fencing and I have instructed patrols to deal positively with any persons who break the law.

“BTP would also like to remind drone operators that flying within 50m of the railway is an offence and we have secured two recent prosecutions against persons ignoring these rules. Please be safe and have an enjoyable time.”

Thousands of people lined the railway last year when Flying Scotsman returned to the tracks with an iconic journey from London King’s Cross to York. However, there were several dangerous incidents of trespass where members of the public were seen walking along the tracks and taking photographs of the locomotive while other trains continued to pass on opposing lines.

Photographs shared online also showed crowds of people, including young children, stood in the path of oncoming trains with their view obscured by plumes of steam and smoke from the engine.