Flying Scotsman breaks down in Peterborough

The world famous Flying Scotsman has broken down in Peterborough this afternoon (Wednesday, October 18).

The steam locomotive was on its way through the city when a failure caused it to come to a halt.

British Transport Police Cambridgeshire tweeted: #FlyingScotsman update is that it won’t go beyond #Pboro due to a failure; happily no trespassers reported from the crowds that did gather.”

The locomotive was due to pass through Spalding, Peterborough, Whittlesey and March today on its way to Ely.

It was then set to travel to Ely for an evening return diner service to Norwich and back.