Fletton Parkway reopens in Peterborough after car overturns

Fletton Parkway in Peterborough was closed this morning after a car rolled.

The crash took place on the westbound carriageway between the A1 and Hampton roundabout.

Police were called at 8.09am today, Wednesday October 12, to the crash close to Hampton roundabout.

Officers found a Volkswagen Golf had flipped onto its roof and was on the grass verge. No other vehicles were involved.

The Ambulance Service attended the scene, and one man was treated at the scene for a facial injury .

There were long delays back along Frank Perkins Parkway past Boongate.

Traffic was also heavy on the A605 and the A1 southbound as a result.

The road has now reopened.

Two further minor collisions took place at the same time, amidst reports of sharp rain showers.

A two car collision took place at the junction of Howland and Goldhay Way at 8.12am.

A teenage male also came off his motorbike on Whittlesey Road in Stanground at 8.10am.

Ambulance crews attended both incidents but there were no serious injuries.