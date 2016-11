Police are warning Peterborough residents that there is a road closure in place due following an explosion in Orton Malborne.

Officers have cordoned off the area around a gas pumping station in Brewerne following what they described as a “minor explosion” last night.

Police were informed of the explosion at 7.48am this morning, Thursday November 24, and have closed the road as a precaution for public safety.

Officers are currently waiting for National Grid to arrive.