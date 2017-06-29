Emergency crews respond to two serious car crashes on A1101 near Wisbech

Emergency services attended two serious crashes in the Wisbech area last night, Wednesday June 28.

They were called to a collision between a car and a lorry at 4.52pm on the A1101 near Wisbech.

A teenage woman was cut free from the car by fire crews and given advanced pain relief at the scene before being airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with a serious pelvic injury by the Magpas Air Ambulance.

She was in a serious but stable condition upon arrival at hospital.

Then at 11.34pm emergency crews were called to a single vehicle crash on the A1101 near Tydd St Mary.

The East of England Ambulance Service dispatched two rapid response vehicles and a medical response car from Magpas.

Medics treated a man, believed to be in his 30s, for what were believed to be minor injuries before taking him to hospital for further treatment.