East Coast Main Line trains through Peterborough delayed or cancelled after fatality on tracks

There are long delays on the East Coast Main Line through Peterborough this morning after a fatality on the tracks.

A person has been hit by a train between Doncaster and Retford. Trains between these stations are now able to run once more, but delays are expected to continue until approximately 2pm.

A number of trains from Leeds and Newcastle via Peterborough to King’s Cross have been cancelled or delayed causing issues for commuters heading to London, but also to those heading north.

Services affected are:

* Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross

* Hull Trains between Hull and London Kings Cross

* Virgin Trains East Coast between Leeds / Newcastle and London Kings Cross

Customer Advice:

Grand Central customers can use Northern and East Midlands Trains services on all reasonable routes.

Virgin Trains East Coast customers can use Virgin Trains services between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly / Scotland.