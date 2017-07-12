Drivers AGAIN face 22 mile diversion after A14 closed near Huntingdon due to pothole for second time

A pothole has closed the A14 westbound near Huntingdon this morning and officials are warning it is likely to be shut for several hours.

The A14 has been closed westbound at junction 24 for Godmanchester for emergency repairs to the carriageway.

The diversion took motorists on a 22 mile journey - leaving the A14 at Godmanchester, taking the A1198 through Papworth Everard to the A428. Take the A428 west to the A1 junction at St Neots. Take the A1 north to Brampton Hut and rejoin the A14.

It is the second time in a month this section of road has been closed due to pothole damage.

The road was closed on Wednesday June 28 for the exact same reason at the same junction causing delays of over 90 minutes.