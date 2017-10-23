Driver rescued from overturned car by the A1 at Wansford

A driver was rescued from an overturned car by the A1 at Wansford.

Fire crews from Stanground and Stamford were called to a collision involving a car on its roof at the junction of the A47 and A1 yesterday afternoon (Sunday, October 23).

Using specialist cutting equipment they released a woman who was left in the care of ambulance crews.

Police were called at 4.55pm yesterday to the single vehicle collision.

It is not known what injuries the driver suffered.