Driver miraculously unscathed after new car rolls over several times in Fenland field

A driver had a miraculous escape after losing control of his new car and rolling over several times in a field in Fenland.

The incident happened in Parson Drove, Wisbech, yesterday afternoon (Friday, November 3).

Police said: "South Fenland Policing Team were called to assist with an RTC (Road Traffic Collision) at Parson Drove, Wisbech, yesterday afternoon where a driver lost control of his car and plunged into a field after rolling over several times.

"The driver walked away practically unscathed. The photo of the wreck shows how lucky he was.

"The car was brand new and perfectly roadworthy (before the crash!) and witnesses state he was driving well within the speed limit. I've posted this across the entire Fenland area intentionally as the roads are equally as dangerous if you allow yourself to get too complacent. Drive safely!"