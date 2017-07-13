Driver ‘lucky’ to escape after crash in Peterborough

This driver had a lucky escape following a two vehicle crash in Peterborough this morning, Thursday July 13.

Officers have said the driver of one of the cars involved, pictured, was “lucky to walk away from the intrusion” into the car’s cabin space.

The crash partially blocked Storeys Bar Way, Peterborough, close to the junction with Peacres Road, at 8.25am.

The two vehicles involved were a black Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Vauxhall Vivaro.

A police spokesman said: “It looks like the Vauxhall Corsa has pulled out at the junction and the van has gone into the side of it.”

No serious injuries have been reported.