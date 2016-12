A driver had a lucky escape after walking away uninjured after driving her car into a shop front in Peterborough.

The woman lost control of the Peugeot 3008 and crashed into the front of One Stop in East Road in Northborough, Peterborough, this morning, Wednesday, December 7.

The scene of the crash at One Stop. Photo: @roadpoliceBCH

Police were called at 10.57am to the scene of the crash in which nobody was injured.