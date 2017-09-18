Driver flees the scene after crash at Rhubarb Bridge in Peterborough

The driver of a car which crashed into a set of traffic lights at the Rhubarb Bridge junction in Peterborough is being sought by police after fleeing the scene.

Police were called at 11.57pm on Friday September 15 to reports of a collision on the A47 at Rhubarb Bridge, Walton.

A green Audi S8 saloon left the road, and collided with a set of traffic lights.

A police spokeswoman said the driver fled the scene and has not yet been traced by officers.

The road was clear by 12.54am.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number CC-15092017-0608.